RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A crash in Rancho Cordova on Tuesday morning has prompted a Hazmat response due to leaking fuel, police say.
The scene is near Sunrise Boulevard and Kiefer Road.
#MetroFire is o/s of an injury accident on SB #SunriseBlvd at Kiefer Blvd. Due to leaking fuel, this incident had been upgraded to a #HazMat incident. Expect delays in the area and use alternate travel routes. pic.twitter.com/AmtDSOcsT5
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) February 16, 2021
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded to the scene and found fuel leaking from a vehicle involved. Injuries have been reported, but it’s unclear the extent.
Rancho Cordova police say all southbound lanes at Sunrise and Kiefer are closed due to the incident. Drivers are being urged to use an alternate route.
No other information about the incident has been released.
