By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Rancho Cordova News

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A crash in Rancho Cordova on Tuesday morning has prompted a Hazmat response due to leaking fuel, police say.

The scene is near Sunrise Boulevard and Kiefer Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded to the scene and found fuel leaking from a vehicle involved. Injuries have been reported, but it’s unclear the extent.

Rancho Cordova police say all southbound lanes at Sunrise and Kiefer are closed due to the incident. Drivers are being urged to use an alternate route.

No other information about the incident has been released.

