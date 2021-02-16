HUGHSON (CBS13) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect in a fatal stabbing of Jesus Duarte in Hughson.
Investigators say 36-year-old Renato Gadino Valdovinso is wanted for the Feb. 6 homicide. Valdovinso is also wanted by U.S. Federal Probation for a probation violation.
The sheriff’s office says 42-year-old Duarte was found with stab wounds n the 2000 block of Charles Street. He died while being transported to the hospital.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Hickman by calling 209-525-7042.
