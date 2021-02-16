  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Hughson News, Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office

HUGHSON (CBS13) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect in a fatal stabbing of Jesus Duarte in Hughson.

Investigators say 36-year-old Renato Gadino Valdovinso is wanted for the Feb. 6 homicide. Valdovinso is also wanted by U.S. Federal Probation for a probation violation.

The sheriff’s office says 42-year-old Duarte was found with stab wounds n the 2000 block of Charles Street. He died while being transported to the hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Hickman by calling 209-525-7042.

