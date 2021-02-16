Homeless Hideaway Found In Abandoned Mine ShaftAuthorities say they recently removed a homeless person who had been living in an abandoned mineshaft in the Placerville area. He claims he was there for years.

7 hours ago

Mannequins Floating In Stockton Mistaken For CorpsesWhat looked like a body and several legs floating in the water, was thankfully just plastic. CHP got the 911 call around 8 a.m. Monday morning. A trucker had spotted the mannequin carnage.

8 hours ago

Single Access Road Into New Plumas Lake Development Worries Some ResidentsInside one well-manicured Plumas Lake neighborhood, some residents have identified a concern: There's only one way in and out. In the event of a mandatory evacuation there could be a massive traffic jam.

8 hours ago

Woman Rescued From Auburn CreekA woman's off-road vehicle was swept downstream, stranding her. Rescue personnel had to come out to bring her to safety.

9 hours ago

Manhunt Underway For Baby's Killer In West SacramentoPolice are searching for Derrick Woods of Sacramento who's accused of killing a one-year-old girl and seriously injuring her brother.

9 hours ago