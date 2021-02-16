ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information about a hit-and-run crash that left a disabled man dead in Rocklin.
Trevor Swahn, 30, was found along Sierra College Boulevard near Scriber Way on the night of Feb. 4. His family says he had a medical condition that caused him to walk with a limp and he was likely walking to or from a nearby shopping center.
Officers say it appeared Swahn had been hit by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no description of the suspect vehicle, but investigators believe it will have front-end damage
On Tuesday, police announced Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- ‘My Name’s Not Jane’: Survivors Of Serial Rapists Call For Change In Justice System
- Neighbors Uneasy with Evacuation Plan for Growing Plumas Lake Development
- ‘It’s The First Step’: Sacramento County Teachers Excited For Ability To Start Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine This Week
Tipsters can remain anonymous and call 916-443-4357 or 1-800-AA-CRIME. Tips can also be reported at http://www.sacvalleycrimestoppers.com.