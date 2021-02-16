By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Rocklin News

ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information about a hit-and-run crash that left a disabled man dead in Rocklin. 

Trevor Swahn, 30, was found along Sierra College Boulevard near Scriber Way on the night of Feb. 4. His family says he had a medical condition that caused him to walk with a limp and he was likely walking to or from a nearby shopping center.

Officers say it appeared Swahn had been hit by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no description of the suspect vehicle, but investigators believe it will have front-end damage

On Tuesday, police announced Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Tipsters can remain anonymous and call 916-443-4357 or 1-800-AA-CRIME. Tips can also be reported at http://www.sacvalleycrimestoppers.com.