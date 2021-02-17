SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A search is on for two inmates who escaped from the San Joaquin County Honor Farm facility on Tuesday night.
The sheriff’s office says all inmates were accounted for during a formal headcount done at 6 p.m. But, about an hour later, jail clothing was found near a fence line during a security perimeter check.
Two inmates were then found to be unaccounted for, authorities say.
Deputies have since been searching in and around the Honor Farm grounds and surrounding areas. A Stockton Police Department drone is also helping in the search.
The missing inmates have been identified as 37-year-old Esteban Pareja and 35-year-old Romero Gonzales.
Anyone who sees the pair is urged to call the sheriff’s office immediately at (209) 468-4400.