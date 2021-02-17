PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — The two dogs that stayed with a Foresthill man who got stranded in the snow last month have been adopted.

Baby Dog and Buddy have both found new homes after their owner, David Deshon, went missing during a snowstorm. When the search crews found Deshon’s body, his beloved dogs were right there with him, loyal until the end.

RELATED: Dog Kept Guard Over Owner David Deshon Who Was Found Dead In Snow

David’s daughter Shona said as she grieved the loss of her father, she realized she just couldn’t care for Baby Dog with her busy work schedule. She wanted more for him and Buddy.

Last week, her neighbor Lisa Lomeli adopted Baby Dog for her mom who lost her lab a year ago and just finished up cancer treatments.

“He will be so spoiled. There will be no other dogs in the house,” Lomeli said.

Buddy was adopted over the weekend in Placer County.

A donor from Ohio paid for the adoption fees and supplies for both dogs.