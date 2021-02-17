SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A driver died after crashing into a utility pole on Garden Highway Wednesday night.
The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 9 p.m. near Power Line Road, south of Interstate 5 and the airport. Officials say the victim is a 26-year-old man from Sacramento.
An officer passing by the area found the vehicle split in two at the scene. No other injuries were reported in the single-vehicle crash.
CHP says the driver of the white Honda Accord was traveling in the eastbound lanes of Garden Highway and lost control, striking the utility pole. It’s unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
Both directions of Garden Highway were closed near Power Line Road.
It appears approximately 55 SMUD customers in the area lost power due to the crash. The utility estimated power would be restored around 9:50 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More from CBS Sacramento: