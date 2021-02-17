SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In a time where some people cringe at the thought of a political conversation, local radio host Jay King is putting it all out there, digging deeper into different perspectives to find some truth in all of it.

If you’ve ever heard 97.5 with Jay King, you might be hard-pressed to put a title on him — and that’s the point.

“A libertarian, a centrist, a republican and a democrat, a conservative and a liberal all wrapped in one,” King said.

Those are just a few adjectives that have been used to describe the musician, founder of hit 80s R&B group Club Nouveau, and Sacramento radio talk show host who tells it like it is.

“I don’t want to avoid anything, I want to have a head-on collision and then we can deal with what is real here,” King said.

Old school hits mixed in with today’s hot topics from politics and race to finances and everything in between. King tackles controversial subjects like his 15-point reparations plan for African Americans.

“If they gave me trillions of dollars, you can’t pay back the debt that’s owed for the crimes that have been committed,” he said.

In the same breath, he will tell you how Donald Trump helped Black America.

“Whether we agree or disagree, some things Trump did was good,” King said.

That’s because he is not here to please one side or even a particular race.

“We have to do better at helping our community out,” King said. “Political correctness won’t allow that, it allows us to skirt by it, it allows us to make different excuses for why or why not and that’s what is killing us.”

In a time when the country continues to feel divided, it’s these hard, unfiltered conversations King hopes start to close the gap.

“You have to be open to everybody’s opinion whether you agree or disagree and you have to be able to take a little bit for each segment of it,” King said.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Using his mic to share lessons just like different genres of music, knowing the first step of unity comes with understanding.

“We to have honest conversations. Until we do, whether it is who we are in our hearts, who we are in our minds, who we are thought processes, we are not going to get anywhere,” King said.

You can catch King on 97.5 Tuesday and Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. on Thursdays.