MODESTO (CBS13) — A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of shooting a Modesto food truck owner to death on Tuesday night.

Modesto police say, a little after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Monterey Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot inside a taco truck parked in the area.

The man was rushed to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead. Family has identified him as 67-year-old Salida resident Rafael Avila-Rodriguez.

Pablo Rodriguez is one of Rafael’s customers who said Rafael worked hard to make ends meet.

“Anybody that stays all day like that cooking over a hot stove to feed his family that’s a hard worker,” he said.

Detectives believe a 13-year-old Modesto boy had walked up to the food truck and shot Avila-Rodriguez. No motive has been detailed, however.

“It’s just tragic that people these days are getting shot for no reason, dying,” said Angel Uribe-Pena, a customer.

Pena says what happened to Rafael doesn’t make sense and is praying for his family.

“He was an honest man that worked his own hours for his own family and everything,” he said.

The teen was later arrested during a traffic stop in southwest Modesto early Wednesday morning. He has since been booked into juvenile hall and is facing a charge of murder.

Anyone else with information relevant to the shooting investigation is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.