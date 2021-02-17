  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Modesto News

MODESTO (CBS13) — A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of shooting a Modesto food truck owner to death on Tuesday night.

Modesto police say, a little after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Monterey Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot inside a taco truck parked in the area.

The man was rushed to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead. Family have identified him as 67-year-old Salida resident Rafael Avila-Rodriguez.

Detectives believe a 13-year-old Modesto boy had walked up to the food truck and shot Avila-Rodriguez. No motive has been detailed, however.

The teen was later arrested during a traffic stop in southwest Modesto early Wednesday morning. He has since been booked into juvenile hall and is facing a charge of murder.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Anyone else with information relevant to the shooting investigation is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.