Sacramento To Host 2021 And 2022 World’s Strongest Man CompetitionSacramento will be the home of the World’s Strongest Man competition for the next couple of years, organizers announced on Wednesday.

Report: Anti-BLM Group Allegedly Threatens Production Of Kaepernick’s New Netflix SeriesAn alleged threat made by anti-Black Lives Matter protesters has prompted heightened security around the production of the new TV show based on Colin Kaepernick’s life, according to a new report.

Grizzlies Rout Kings On Valentine's Day 124-110Jonas Valanciunas scored a season-high 25 points and had 12 rebounds to offset a late technical foul and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Sacramento Kings 124-110 on Sunday night.

'Opportunity To Create A Legacy': Travis AFB Airmen Take Oath To Serve In First-Ever Space ForceTen airmen at Travis Air Force Base took their oath Friday to serve in the United States Space Force.