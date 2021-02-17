ALTA SIERRA (CBS13) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office has released dash camera video of the Alta Sierra incident where a deputy shot and killed a woman.

RELATED: Deputy Shoots, Kills Woman Reportedly Armed With Knife In Nevada County

The incident happened back o Feb. 4. Deputies contacted the woman around 1 p.m. in the area of Alta Sierra Drive and Names Drive. She was walking with two young children – both under the age of five – and may have been under the influence, according to law enforcement.

Deputies say the woman was armed with a knife. The dash camera video released on Wednesday details the encounter.

The woman – identified as 33-year-old Ariella Crawford – can be seen turning towards deputies and screaming. Deputies order her to put the knife down.

One deputy then shoots a stun gun Crawford – prompting her to charge at the deputy while still holding the knife. Another deputy then shoots Crawford.

Crawford was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Both children have since been taken into protective custody.

The department notes that the investigation, which is being led by the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office, is still ongoing.

The department has posted the video to their YouTube page. (Warning: Viewer discretion is strongly advised).