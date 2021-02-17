STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A teenage boy was hit and killed by a car while riding a bike early Wednesday morning in Riverbank.
Deputies found the teen fatally injured on Claribel Road, west of Roselle Avenue around 2:30 a.m.
Officials say the driver called 911 and remained at the scene, cooperating with the investigation. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.
The victim has not been identified. Deputies said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Investigators are looking for a teenager who witnessed the crash but left the scene after deputies arrived. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Riverbank Police Services at (209) 869-7162 and ask for Deputy McCulloch.