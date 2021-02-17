SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento will be the home of the World’s Strongest Man competition for the next couple of years, organizers announced on Wednesday.

The multi-year deal means that the popular event will be held in Sacramento in 2021 and 2022. A third year in Sacramento is also expected to be announced later.

You heard it from the man himself! Looking forward to hosting @WorldsStrongest this summer. https://t.co/z7wIaVCF90 — Visit Sacramento (@VisitSacramento) February 17, 2021

“We love bringing the competition to new places and with the city’s rich history, world-class facilities, and beautiful waterfront, it’s the perfect fit,” said Rebecca Levin, Vice President of Media at IMG (the producers of World’s Strongest Man) in a statement.

It’s unclear exactly where in the city the competition will take place, but it will no doubt look a little different than in years past due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing protocols.

Still, expect Strongmen pushing themselves to the limit by lifting everything from logs to trucks.

Last year’s winner was Oleksii Novikov, who managed to break a world record in the process – partially deadlifting 1,185 pounds.

More from CBS Sacramento:

This year’s World’s Strongest Man competition will take place on June 15-20 and will be broadcast right here on CBS and CBS Sports Network.