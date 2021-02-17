ROCKLIN (CBS13) — A man who allegedly led deputies on a chase near Rocklin was found to have several outstanding warrants, a handgun, and a stolen catalytic converter in his car, authorities say.
The chase happened early Valentine’s Day morning. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a car for an unspecified reason along Industrial Avenue, but the driver wouldn’t stop.
Deputies chased the suspect, who eventually pulled over and started complying with orders.
The driver was identified as 39-year-old Sacramento resident Joseph Lopez. Deputies say he had outstanding warrants for his arrest in Placer and Sacramento counties. Further, a search of his car revealed a fully-loaded handgun within his reach and a catalytic converter that had been apparently stolen from another vehicle.
Deputies found that the handgun had also been reported stolen out of Sacramento last week.
Lopez has been arrested and is facing a slew of charges.
More from CBS Sacramento: