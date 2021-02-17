  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:West Sacramento News

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A couple was killed in a head-on crash caused by a DUI suspect in West Sacramento late Monday night.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. along Jefferson Boulevard, south of Locks Drive.

West Sacramento police say the crash was caused by a driver crashing head-on into a family in a second car. A man, woman and two young children were in the second car. Both adults were pronounced dead at the scene by medics, police say.

Police did not know if the children suffered any serious injuries, but both were taken to the hospital.

The other driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police say.

Investigators say the driver that caused the crash was under the influence at the time. The driver’s name has not been released at this point.