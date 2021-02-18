AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — The Ione man accused of killing two women whose bodies were found in storage units entered a not guilty plea Thursday.
Detectives say Dante Michael Campbell was dating one of the women who went missing. The victims have not been identified at this point.
Campbell’s next hearing is set for one month from now. He is being held without bail.
READ MORE: Bodies Of 2 Women Found In Amador County Storage Units; Ione Man Under Arrest
The victims were found last week at an RV storage area in Ione across the street from the Oaks Mobile Home Park.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- ‘Nobody Wants That Kind Of Crap’: Orangevale Neighbors Want To Know More About Who Really Lives Next Door
- Nevada County Sheriff ‘Mobile Crisis Team’ Not On Duty At Time Of Deadly Deputy Shooting
- Folsom Sexual Assault Allegedly Linked To Man Who Falsely Claimed To Be Victim Of Racially-Motivated Attack