SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating a deadly single-car crash just off of Interstate 80 in the North Sacramento area on Thursday morning.
California Highway Patrol says, a little after 8:30 a.m., a driver lost control of his car at the Longview Drive onramp. The car hit a guardrail then overturned.
Officers say the driver, an 82-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, who was also in the car, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- ‘Nobody Wants That Kind Of Crap’: Orangevale Neighbors Want To Know More About Who Really Lives Next Door
- Nevada County Sheriff ‘Mobile Crisis Team’ Not On Duty At Time Of Deadly Deputy Shooting
- Folsom Sexual Assault Allegedly Linked To Man Who Falsely Claimed To Be Victim Of Racially-Motivated Attack
The westbound Longview Drive onramp is closed for the time being; no lanes are blocked on I-80.