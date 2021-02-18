Modesto Police Release Body Cam Video Of Shootout With SuspectPolice released body cam video from a shootout in December. The suspect, Alonzo Warren, reportedly fired more than 100 rounds at officers before he eventually surrendered unharmed.

34 minutes ago

Aerojet Rocketdyne Played Big Role In Mars Rover MissionThe successful landing on Mars Thursday could not have happened without help from rocket scientists in Sacramento.

53 minutes ago

Sex Offenders Go Unnoticed Due To Address Glitch On Megan's Law WebsiteCBS13 discovered nearly a dozen more convicted sex offenders who don't show up when you run a search on their addresses on the Megan's Law website.

1 hour ago

Feds Say Inconclusive COVID Results From California Lab 'Should Be Reported As Positive,' May Violate $1.7B ContractTens of thousands of inconclusive COVID test results from California's billion-dollar COVID lab "should be reported as positive," according to the FDA.

1 hour ago

Hope After Heartache: Kids Who Lived With Roman Lopez Find Solace With Michigan FamilySeven other children were under the care of Jordan and Lindsay Piper when Roman died. Three of those children are now home safe with family in Michigan.

1 hour ago