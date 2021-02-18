  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Modesto News, Modesto Police Department

MODESTO (CBS13) — Police released body camera footage Thursday from an hours-long standoff at a Modesto townhouse.

credit: Modesto Police

Police say 26-year-old Alonzo Warren barricaded himself in a Modesto townhouse after an attempted traffic stop on Dec. 15. Warren reportedly fired more than 100 rounds from the townhouse, striking an armored police vehicle, a police SUV, nearby vehicles in the complex and multiple walls.

Several Modesto police officers and SWAT officers returned fire after being directly shot at.

No one was injured in the standoff. After nearly four hours, Warren surrendered and was taken from the scene on a gurney. He is facing charges of attempted murder and felony weapons violations for the standoff.

The officer-involved shooting is still under investigation.

Video from the incident can be found here. Viewer discretion is advised.