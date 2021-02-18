ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A pair of alleged catalytic converter thieves have been arrested in Roseville thanks to an alert resident.
Roseville police say, just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, a resident along the 1400 block of Kingswood Drive heard some suspicious noises outside. It sounded like someone was using a saw, the resident reported.
After taking a peek outside, the resident saw two people who looked like they were trying to steal a catalytic converter from a car.
The resident called police and was able to give them a good description of the suspects’ vehicle.
Officers soon pulled over the suspects and noticed a floor jack, tools and a catalytic converter in the back of the car. Both suspects – Stockton residents John Nunez and Jack Meyers – were arrested.
In total, police say two stolen catalytic converters were found.
Both are facing numerous charges of conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, drug possession and possession of stolen property.