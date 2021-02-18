RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Authorities have arrested a driver suspected in two hit-and-runs in one day in Rancho Cordova this week.
The first incident was reported on Tuesday morning near Mather Field Road and Rockingham Drive.
Rancho Cordova police say the suspect took off by the time officers could get to the scene, but traffic cameras were able to identify the car as a silver Dodge Durango.
Later in the afternoon, police say another hit-and-run happened, this time along Point East Drive. Again, the suspect was identified as driving a silver Dodge Durango. This time, however, they also were able to get the driver’s license plate.
With that information, investigators were able to identify the driver and officers soon showed up at his residence.
Officers say the suspect’s vehicle was inside an open garage – with the same markings that were seen in the traffic camera video.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- ‘Nobody Wants That Kind Of Crap’: Orangevale Neighbors Want To Know More About Who Really Lives Next Door
- Nevada County Sheriff ‘Mobile Crisis Team’ Not On Duty At Time Of Deadly Deputy Shooting
- Folsom Sexual Assault Allegedly Linked To Man Who Falsely Claimed To Be Victim Of Racially-Motivated Attack
The driver, 22-year-old Rancho Cordova resident Tanner Fitzhugh, was arrested and is now facing several charges. His car has also been impounded, police say.