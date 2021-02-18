(CNN/CBS13) — The frigid temperatures, snow and ice that have devastated parts of the country are having an impact on getting Covid-19 vaccinations to California, delaying deliveries and appointments for shots.

“I don’t believe that it’s anticipated it will have long-reaching outcomes, but certainly for the next week to two weeks, we might expect to see some impact from the weather,” Lori Tremmel Freeman, CEO of the National Association of County and City Health Officials, told CNN on Wednesday.

“The two biggest shippers involved here — UPS and FedEx — have major either hubs or warehouses down in the South, in Memphis and in other areas. So, we do expect there could be a blip in delivery of vaccine that is weather related specifically,” Freeman added.

Jeff Zients, the White House Covid-19 response coordinator, said Wednesday the federal government was encouraging governors and other partners to extend hours once vaccine sites are able to reopen.

Here’s what we know about how weather is affecting vaccinations in each state.

Local officials in California said they were notified that some expected vaccine shipments will not arrive.

“It’s very likely that as early as tomorrow a number of vaccination sites will have to pause, some appointments that were made will have to be rescheduled, and then we will have limited dosages until the supply chain opens up,” said San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher on Wednesday.

Monterey County health officials also said Wednesday there were vaccine delays.

Santa Barbara health officials announced in a news release Wednesday they had been notified by the California Department of Public Health that their allotment of the Moderna vaccine “is continuing to be delayed due to severe weather conditions across the country.”

“CDPH has indicated that they do not have information on expected delivery time frames for the order, however will communicate as soon as shipments of all held orders are resumed,” the release said.

Some Thursday and Friday appointments will be rescheduled, the release said.

