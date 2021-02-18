VALLEJO (CBS13) – A Vallejo store owner is fighting for his life after being shot five times during an attempted robbery.

Horrifying surveillance video from Tuesday shows Dollar Plus and Party Supplies store owner Marc Quidit vacuuming his store while his sister is behind the counter and two armed suspects walk inside.

In the video, Quidit starts walking backward into an aisle, and just seconds later, one of the suspects starts shooting. The other goes behind the counter holding Quidit’s sister at gunpoint as she screams in terror.

“When I asked her what happened she said, ‘I thought I was going to die today,’ ” said Joanne Pomares, a niece of the victim.

Pomares watched the video showing her uncle being shot. His wife was too distraught to speak on camera but said her husband was hit five times.

Pomares says the shooting left her uncle in critical condition.

“They were able to take four bullets out of his body,” she explained.

Richard Grace couldn’t help but visit the store after hearing about the attack, offering support to Quidit’s family.

“That’s what is tragic to me is the innocent working-class people being taken advantage off,” he said.

Pomares says Quidit has three children. His wife is now working at the store while he recovers from surgery.

“My heart was racing because to see my family go through that, that’s so devastating,” Pomares said.

Quidit’s family is now praying he pulls through and set up a GoFundMe to help pay for medical expense. Vallejo police are working to identify the suspects.