By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating a deadly crash at Rio Linda Boulevard and South Avenue in the Del Paso Heights area. 

Officials say two vehicles were involved and both drivers died.  The drivers have not been identified.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Rio Linda Boulevard near South Avenue is closed as officers investigate and work to clear the scene.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

