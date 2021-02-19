  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A suspect in the Stockton shooting that left a 58-year-old man dead last weekend has been arrested, police say.

The shooting happened back on Feb. 13 along the 2900 block of Prentiss Court. Stockton police said, a little before 3 p.m., officers responded to that neighborhood to investigate a reported shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital, but he was soon pronounced dead.

No motive or suspect information was released at the time, but police labeled the incident a homicide investigation.

On Thursday, Stockton police announced that they had arrested 33-year-old Hugo Herrera in connection to the shooting. The US Marshals Task Force helped in arresting Herrera, police said.

It’s still unclear what led up to the shooting.

