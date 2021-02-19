SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento couple is accused of receiving more than $550,000 in fraudulent unemployment funds, police announced Friday.
While executing a search warrant last month at a Greenhaven-area apartment, the Sacramento Police Department gang unit contacted 25-year-old James Smith and his girlfriend, 21-year-old Chyna Hill.
Investigators say they found illegally-possessed weapons and $1,100 in cash at the apartment as well as 15 Employment Development Department (EDD) debit cards with various names on them.
RELATED: CBS13 Investigates: EDD Inmate Fraud ‘Just The Tip of the Iceberg’
Officers also reportedly found a notebook containing a list of 55 profiles with names, dates of birth, social security numbers, usernames, and passwords associated with EDD accounts.
Smith and Hill were arrested Friday and are facing multiple charges including unemployment insurance fraud, possession of stolen property and possession of assault weapons. Smith, a validated gang member with one prior strike conviction, was also charged with possessing firearms and ammunition as a felon.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- ‘Something’s Not Right’: Sex Offenders Go Unnoticed Due To Address Glitch On Megan’s Law Website
- Kids Who Lived With Roman Lopez Find Solace With Michigan Family
- School Board Members Say They Were Targeted At Home Over Distance Learning Frustration
In a statement, District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said EDD fraud cases are frequently associated with violent criminal activity.
“In some cases, it is clear that the EDD fraud is providing a direct catalyst for the violence or funding the means to carry it out,” Schubert said in the statement.
A state audit released late last month claimed the EDD did nothing for four months to stop bogus jobless claims. The audit blames Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration for “significant missteps and inaction” costing taxpayers $10.4 billion and counting.