SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two men were killed in a crash at Rio Linda Boulevard and South Avenue in the Del Paso Heights area on Friday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
Officers say a car and a motorcycle collided just after 8:30 p.m. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver died later on at an area hospital. The men have not yet been identified.
Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Rio Linda Boulevard near South Avenue was closed while investigators were on the scene.
No other information has been released.
More from CBS Sacramento: