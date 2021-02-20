CHICAGO (AP/CBS13) — Sacramento’s struggles continue as the Chicago Bulls beat the slumping Kings 122-114 on Saturday night.

Zach LaVine scored 38 points and the Bulls bounced back after getting dominated by Joel Embiid in a tight loss at Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia on Friday night. They withstood a fourth-quarter push and handed the Kings their sixth loss in a row.

LaVine made 15 of 20 shots in his fourth straight game with 30 or more points. He also had three steals.

Coby White scored 19 points, hitting 5 of 8 3-pointers. Thaddeus Young added 18 points and made a key layup in the closing minute.

Patrick Williams hit the shot of the night when he buried a 52-footer at the end of the third quarter, and the Bulls improved to 6-9 at the United Center.

Sacramento’s Marvin Bagley III had himself a game with 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Buddy Hield scored 23 points, and De’Aaron Fox added 20 points and nine assists. The Kings remained winless since they beat Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 8.

The Bulls led 101-92 early in the fourth quarter before Sacramento scored seven straight, Bagley’s driving layup cutting it to two.

Garrett Temple stopped that spurt with a 3-pointer. LaVine answered Fox’s layup with one of his own, and White followed with a 3 for Chicago to make it 109-101 with just under six minutes remaining.

After a three-point play by Sacramento’s Tyrese Haliburton, LaVine scored seven points in just over a minute to help Chicago stretch the lead to 116-106.

The Kings scored six straight, with Fox hitting two free throws to make it a four-point game with 1:12 remaining. A driving Young hit a floater to make it 118-112 with 45 seconds remaining.

Temple then blocked Hield’s 3. LaVine hit a 16-footer to bump the lead to eight and the Bulls hung on for the win.