MANTECA (CBS13) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a man who was found shot in a car at a crash scene died on Saturday, the Manteca Police Department said.
Manteca police said reports of the man shot came in just before 4:30 p.m. from the intersection of E. Yosemite Avenue Northwoods Avenue.
When officers arrived, they located the unconscious man in one of the vehicles at the scene and immediately began life-saving efforts, police said.
Shortly later, first responders declared the man dead.
The Manteca Police Department said homicide detectives arrived shortly after to take over the investigation.
Details regarding the crash were not released and the deceased has not yet been identified.
Manteca police are seeking any potential witnesses to the situation or information relevant to the investigation.
