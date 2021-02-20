Aggies Forward Cierra Hall Versatile On And Off The CourtThe UC Davis Women's Basketball season may have taken a while to get started but it's been worth the wait. They're undefeated in their conference and while basketball is a team sport, they owe much of their success to senior Forward Cierra Hall.

21 hours ago

Fight For Freedom: Sacramento Man Daniel Blue Freed Last Known Slave In CaliforniaIt’s not often you hear California and slavery being mentioned in the same sentence. The truth is the state wasn't a safe haven for African Americans until a former slave helped put an end to the illegal practice.

22 hours ago

Museums Working To Make Art More InclusiveThere's a growing effort to make sure people have more access to art by people of color.

22 hours ago

Double Fatal Crash On Rio Linda BoulevardPolice are investigating a deadly crash at Rio Linda Boulevard and South Avenue in the Del Paso Heights area.

23 hours ago

Sacramento's Housing Market Heats UpSacramento is more than a hot housing market, some realtors are calling it insane.

23 hours ago