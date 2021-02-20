SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two downtown Sacramento warming centers will remain closed for 10 days after a guest and two more workers tested positive for COVID-19, city officials said on Saturday.

The two warming centers – the Library Galleria on I Street and Southside Pool House on 6th Street – temporarily closed Thursday after a staff member who worked at both sites tested positive.

The City of Sacramento said county health officials notified them of the three new positive tests on Saturday and said the 10-day closure starts from Feb. 18.

A pop-up testing site was launched at Cesar Chavez Plaza for those in attendance at the warming centers. As of Friday, 33 people have been tested and some results remain pending, the City said.

Both centers have received a deep cleaning and contact tracing efforts remain ongoing, officials said.

Despite the closures, the City said the City Hall Parking Garage across the street from Cesar Chavez Plaza will remain open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. to support people living in vehicles and others on foot who may have wanted access to the warming centers.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Sacramento Mayor Darrel Steinberg released a statement on the matter, which can be read in full below: