SALIDA (CBS13) – A man is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly shot another man in the face during a vehicle dispute at a Salida wrecking yard, a spokesperson with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday.
The shooting happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. along Kiernan Avenue. The suspect Tlaloc Zaragoza-Ledezma, 54, was located in the Keyes area, south of Modesto, Sgt. Luke Schwartz said.
Schwarts said the two men were known to each other. Zaragoza-Ledezma allegedly pulled out the gun and shot the victim once the argument escalated.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
California Highway Patrol officers and Stanislaus deputies conducted the search for Zaragoza-Ledezma, and once he was located, witnesses to the shooting were able to positively identify him, Schwartz said.
The gun was recovered and the vehicle at the center of the dispute was impounded, Schwartz said.
