AUBURN (CBS13) – Auburn police arrested a man accused of forcing a victim into a car and kidnapping them, authorities said on Saturday.

Samuel Dodd, 38, was booked Thursday into the Placer County Jail on $290,000 bail.

According to the Auburn Police Department, several witnesses observed Dodd yelling at the victim and forcibly pulling the victim into a car before driving away.

Witnesses were able to provide descriptions of both parties, in addition to the suspect’s vehicle and license plate, police said. This led to officers locating and apprehending Dodd in Colfax.

Dodd faces charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment and battery on a spouse, authorities said.

Auburn police said the victim was located safe and the two were known to each other. Details regarding exactly how the two knew each other were not confirmed.

Police said witnesses’ cooperation was crucial in the investigation.

“Not only am I pleased with the officers’ thorough investigation, but I am extremely appreciative of the witnesses who provided us with the pertinent information. Without the citizens helping us, it would have been much more difficult to locate this suspect,” Lt. Michael Garlock said.

