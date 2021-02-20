RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Todd Sanderson wears the names of fallen Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies and detectives on the back of his shirt, but he now realizes one more will have to be added to the list – 6-year-veteran Deputy Adam Gibson, who died in the line of duty in Cal Expo in January.

“I’ve been retired from the sheriff’s office for two years. I didn’t know him, but still a brother,” said Sanderson.

Deputy Gibson and K-9 officer Riley died in a shootout. Fellow law enforcement officers and the community gathered at Thin Line Brewing Company in Rancho Cordova to raise money for Gibson’s wife, Rachel, and their baby girl, Sophie.

“I wanted to make sure I was here to support her and her daughter,” said Mimi Quirarte. “Even as a police wife or girlfriend, we’re all one community. And even as human beings, we all have to spread kindness or love and be there for each other when things happen.”

Toasting with “Last Call,” a beer they brewed just for Deputy Gibson, 100% of the proceeds will be going to his family.

“To show them how much the community cares. It’s always a very tragic thing,” said Cory Anderson, owner of Thin Line Brewing. “Looks like we’re going to have to rebrew it and do another release. It went so fast. Its’ been an incredible day. We’re down to two taps.”

The community support is clear. Sanderson, who is now retired, may not recognize many of the faces at the fundraiser, but there are an understanding and an unspoken bond bringing them all together to honor their own.

“It’s just that comradery. Everyone feels the same way. It’s how we get through this kind of stuff,” said Sanderson.

Deputy Gibson was just 31-years-old and also served as a Marine on the frontlines in Afghanistan. Friends have described him as funny, the calm in the middle of chaos, and above all, a family man.