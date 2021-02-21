ANTIOCH (CBS13) – A Stockton man suspected of a drive-by shooting that injured a firefighter and paramedic in Antioch is now accused of murdering a person in Discovery Bay, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

The first responders were shot in a drive-by while assisting a person who was suffering a medical emergency on Saturday night, authorities said. Just before 9 p.m., they arrived at the 1900 block of Auto Center Drive to tend to the citizen when the suspect, identified Sunday as Darryon Williams, 26, drove by twice and fired several shots at the group, the Antioch Police Department said.

The paramedic, a 51-year-old man, and the firefighter, a 38-year-old man, suffered what police said were non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said a patrol car and ambulance were also hit by gunfire.

Following the shooting, units pursued Williams onto Highway 4 toward Pittsburg and into Alameda County, police said. The car chase then made its way back into Contra Costa County and ended in Richmond when Williams hit a parked car. Williams still attempted to get away after the crash but was quickly arrested, police said. A gun was also located at the scene.

Following Williams’ arrest, Antioch police requested that the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office perform a welfare check at a Discovery Bay home on Newport Court. Once inside, deputies found a man shot dead.

That man identified as 64-year-old Michael Iliff, of Discovery Bay.

Williams was identified as the suspect in Iliff’s killing and was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on a murder charge and 10 counts of attempted murder, authorities said. He is being held on $11 million bail.

Additionally, authorities are attempting to locate Williams’ 4-year-old son and the child’s mother – 31-year-old Kimberly Meeks, of Discovery Bay. The sheriff’s office said authorities are concerned for their safety.

Officials said Meeks has ties to the Stockton and Sacramento areas and is believed to be traveling with the child in a dark-colored Audi SUV with California license plate: 8UKN742.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Meeks and the child is urged to contact the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.