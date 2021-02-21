ANTIOCH (CBS13) – A firefighter and a paramedic were shot in a drive-by while assisting a person who was suffering a medical emergency in Antioch on Saturday night, authorities said.
Just before 9 p.m., First responders arrived at the 1900 block of Auto Center Drive to tend to a citizen when a suspect in an SUV drove by twice and fired several shots at the group, the Antioch Police Department said.
The paramedic, a 51-year-old man, and the firefighter, a 38-year-old man, suffered what police said were non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police said a patrol car and ambulance were also hit by gunfire.
Following the shooting, units pursued the suspect onto Highway 4 toward Pittsburg and into Alameda County, police said. The car chase then made its way back into Contra Costa County and ended in Richmond when the suspect hit a parked car.
The suspect still attempted to get away after the crash but was quickly arrested, police said. A gun was also located at the scene. His identity has not yet been released, but police said he is from Stockton.
Anyone who may have been a witness to the shooting is asked to contact the Antioch Police Department.