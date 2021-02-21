MILWAUKEE (AP/CBS13) — Sacramento’s losing streak hits seven games as Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points and Khris Middleton scored 32 to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the skidding Kings 128-115 on Sunday night.

The Bucks won their second straight after ending a five-game losing streak with a victory over Oklahoma City on Friday night.

Antetokounmpo added 18 rebounds, one off of his season-high, and Milwaukee has now won nine in a row against Sacramento.

The Bucks led 28-25 after one quarter but poured it on in the second, leading by as many as 17.

Milwaukee began to take control midway through the period when Jabari Parker appeared to draw a charge on Antetokounmpo as the two-time reigning MVP sank a short jumper. Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer challenged the call, which was reversed, resulting in a blocking call against Parker. Antetokounmpo made the foul shot to complete the three-point play.

The Kings rallied to cut the lead to eight with just under two minutes left in the half before the Bucks scored six straight to put the finishing touches on a 42-point quarter.

Milwaukee scored the first eight points of the third quarter to build a 22-point lead and held a 99-82 margin heading to the fourth.

Sacramento pulled within 12 early in the fourth but the Bucks remained in command throughout the quarter.

Tyrese Haliburton paced the Kings with 23 points. DaQuan Jeffries added 18.

More from CBS Sacramento: