NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Manteca police on Sunday are investigating a second shooting in two days after a gunshot victim was located in the same area where another shooting victim died.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers located a gunshot victim, a man, at the intersection of Yosemite Avenue and Northwoods Avenue, police said.
The man was alert and conscious and is in the hospital expected to recover, police said.
The Manteca Police Department said the shooting happened in the same general area as Saturday’s deadly shooting, which saw a man die after being found shot in a car at a crash scene. When officers arrived, they located the unconscious man in one of the vehicles at the crash scene.
Information regarding a suspect for either shooting was not available.
The department said it can’t confirm if the two shootings are related but officers are looking into the possibility.
Additionally, Manteca police said both shootings appear to be targeted, not random.
