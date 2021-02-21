Manteca Police Investigate Second Shooting In Two Days Within Same AreaManteca police on Sunday are investigating a second shooting in two days after a gunshot victim was located in the same area where another shooting victim died.

Recall Newsom Campaign Gathers More Than A Million Signatures, State Report SaysThe campaign to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom has now gathered more than a million signatures, according to a new report from the California secretary of state's office that suggests the effort is still on track as they inch toward a March deadline to qualify for the ballot.

COVID Deaths Remain High In California Even As Case Rates PlummetCalifornia's death toll during the coronavirus pandemic remains alarmingly high, topping 49,000 this weekend, even as the rates of new infections and hospitalizations continue to plummet across the state.