NEWCASTLE (CBS13) – A devastating overnight fire destroyed an animal sanctuary barn in Newcastle and killed every animal inside.
Melyssa Descovich, the owner of The Enchanted Forest-Exotic Animal Sanctuary, said on Facebook that the flames tore through the barn at around 3:30 a.m.
Descovich said the whole barn is lost and every animal inside fell victim to the flames. At this time, it is unknown how many animals were inside.
Cal Fire and the Placer County Sheriff’s office are investigating what caused the fire.
Descovich said the sanctuary will be closed indefinitely while they figure out their next steps.
More from CBS Sacramento: