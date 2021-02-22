MANTECA (CBS13) — Manteca police say they caught two people trying to blow up a car while making arrests in a drive-by shooting.

Brandon Garcia, 32, and Luki Aumusa Tuitasi, 22, both of Manteca, are facing attempted homicide charges in connection to Sunday’s shooting along Yosemite Avenue. Officers took the suspects into custody early Monday morning after serving a search warrant at a home on Brennan Lane.

At the same time, detectives were doing surveillance on another home and saw a woman allegedly place some type of explosive under a car then get into a waiting vehicle and drive off.

Detectives detained Brianna Maldonado, 18, and Noble Carpenter, 46, after a traffic stop. Both are facing a slew of charges including possession of a destructive device with intent to terrorize and attempted arson. Maldonado is being held on $6.7 million bail and Carpenter is being held on $800,000 bail.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting on Yosemite Avenue as well as a homicide that happened on Saturday in the same area. It’s not confirmed if the shootings are related but investigators are looking into the possibility.

Additionally, Manteca police said both shootings appear to be targeted, not random.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Manteca Police Department.