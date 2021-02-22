  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elk Grove News, Fatal Crash

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash in Elk Grove.

The scene is at Franklin High Road near Whitelock Parkway. A sedan crashed into a tree, shearing off the front of the vehicle. Firefighting personnel also responded to the crash.

Police haven’t said how many people were killed in the crash or how it was caused.

Whitelock Parkway was closed eastbound between Franklin High Road and Bellaterra Drive. Police urged drivers to find an alternate route.

More from CBS Sacramento: