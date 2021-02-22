Honoring Lives Lost To COVID-19As of Monday, more than 500,000 Americans have died from the virus.

41 minutes ago

Tahoe Home Listing Goes Viral Thanks To Glammed-Up "Roommates"In just three days, a South Lake Tahoe Zillow listing has gone viral for the dolled-up roommates that come with the home.

45 minutes ago

State Finds 'Significant Deficiencies' At State COVID Testing LabThe California Health and Human Services Agency announced Monday they found "significant deficiencies" at the state's CDPH-PerkinElmer COVID testing lab. This is the same lab that's been the focus of a CBS13 whistleblower investigation.

1 hour ago

More Women Are Freezing Their Eggs During PandemicDr,. Michael Murray, the Medical Director at the Northern California Fertility Medical Center, says not only are couples holding off on thawing their embryos, he's seeing an uptick in women freezing their eggs during the pandemic.

2 hours ago

Doctors Call For COVID Precautions Even After Second Vaccine DoseDoctors warn it’s no time to slack on social distancing and that we might be wearing masks longer than expected.

2 hours ago