By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — One person is dead and several others were rescued from a burning apartment in South Lake Tahoe.

Firefighters found victims hanging out of the second-story windows when they arrived at the scene on Pine Boulevard Monday morning.

First responders rescued six people from the second floor and one person escaped the first floor on their own.

Medics were not able to revive another person found on the first floor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials say it was limited to one of the four apartments, but the complex was heavily damaged by the smoke.