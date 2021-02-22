SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 7-Eleven convenience store clerk is dead after an attack on the job in Sacramento’s South Land Park.

A customer found Gurpreet Singh, 31, was lying on the floor at 3 a.m. Monday. He was alive.

Paramedics took him to a hospital where he died.

CBS13 was there as Francis Saso left a candle and flowers outside the store to remember Singh, who always greeted her with kindness.

“And I come over here all the time, and it’s just sad because we see him all the time,” Saso said, “always telling me have a good night, be safe, and that right there is just like one of the main reasons why we came and put flowers because he wasn’t safe.”

Coworkers outside the store together all day. The owner says he was keeping to store closed for the day to honor Singh, who leaves behind a wife and 5-year-old daughter living in India.

Sacramento police won’t say how Singh was attacked in the store overnight.

Mike Bartholomew manages the gas station convenience store next door.

“I do this for a living but is it worth my life?” Bartholomew said. “No. We’re going to refresh on procedures and stuff like that and make sure they know what to do, you know, keep the drawer empty. If they come in give them what they want don’t argue.”

A convenience store violent crime, leaving a beloved clerk dead and police looking for whoever did it.

“It’s just sad,” Saso said.

Sacramento police did review surveillance cameras inside the store. So far they have not released any information on suspect descriptions or a possible suspect vehicle.