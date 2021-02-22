DISCOVERY BAY (CBS13) – Officials are searching for a missing mother and son after police say a Stockton man went on a crime spree involving a drive-by shooting and homicide over the weekend.

Police say 33-year-old Kimberly Meeks and her son may be in danger.

Officers say they were led to a Discovery Bay home on Saturday where they found the body of 64-year-old Michael Iliff.

“He tried to help people a little too much,” Michael’s sister Joan Iliff said.

Joan claims her brother may have taken in Meeks and her 4-year-old child in an effort to keep them safe, but he ended up dead.

“I think he was trying to help her. He probably not afraid of people the way he should have been,” Joan Iliff said.

Police are pointing to 26-year-old Darryon Williams, the father of Meeks’ child, for not only the murder of Iliff, but also in another shooting.

Terrell Johnson witnessed the shooting on Auto Center drive in Antioch. He says first responders were on a routine call when shots rang out.

“I saw a car come back this way shooting. There was a police and a fire truck, came down shot a couple times, did a U-turn and shot again,” Johnson said. “Bullets just rung out and everybody just kind of froze.”

A paramedic, a 51-year-old man, and a firefighter, a 38-year-old man, suffered what police said were non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said a patrol car and ambulance were also hit by gunfire.

Following the shooting, units pursued Williams onto Highway 4 toward Pittsburg and into Alameda County, police said. The car chase then made its way back into Contra Costa County and ended in Richmond when Williams hit a parked car. Williams still attempted to get away after the crash but was quickly arrested, police said. A gun was also located at the scene.

Following Williams’ arrest, Antioch police requested that the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office perform a welfare check at a Discovery Bay home on Newport Court. Once inside, deputies found Iliff shot dead.

Williams was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on a murder charge and 10 counts of attempted murder, authorities said. He is being held on $11 million bail.

The cross-county crime spree carried out by the 26-year-old Stockton resident now has police searching for the common thread.

Police are still looking for Kimberly Meeks and her son. They say the two were last seen in an Audi SUV.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Meeks and the child is urged to contact the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.