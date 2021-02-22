ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A woman has been arrested on suspicion of using someone else’s identity to buy thousands of dollars worth of electronics.
Yvette Anderson of North Highlands entered a store located on the 1900 block of Douglas Boulevard and allegedly tried to use the victim's identity
to purchase over $3,000 in electronics, according to the Roseville Police Department. An employee suspected foul play and contacted his manager, who then called the phone number listed on the account. The person on the other end verified the purchase was fraudulent and called the police.
Officers arrived at the store and detained Anderson.
Further, police say Anderson had arrived at the store in a stolen vehicle and had forged identification as well as property stolen in a burglary in Sacramento County.
She was booked into the South Placer County Jail for fraud, forgery, possession of a stolen vehicle, identity theft, and burglary.