By CBS13 Staff
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Police are searching for a man accused of trying to record women inside a Roseville store bathroom.

Roseville police released a surveillance photo of the suspect Monday. They say he put a cellphone on the ground inside a women’s bathroom at the Big Lots store on Fairway Drive last month.

Someone called police when the incident happened, but the suspect got away before officers arrived at the store.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department.