Sacramento Mom Says Catholic School Expelled Her 3 Kids Over Her Only Fans AccountA Sacramento mom says her three young kids were expelled from a catholic school because she sells sexy videos online.

Doctors Call For Mask Wearing, Social Distancing Even After Second Vaccine DoseIt’s an emotional moment that comes with a desire for normalcy, but doctors warn it’s no time to slack on social distancing and that we might be wearing masks longer than expected.

No One Seriously Hurt After 3-Car Crash Along Howe AvenueDebris was strewn about the road after a crash involving three cars along Howe Avenue on Tuesday morning.