By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after three trailers were damaged in a fire at Cal Expo on Monday night.

The fire was first reported a little after 8 p.m., according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Crews arrived and found that a total of three trailers were damaged. No injuries were reported, firefighters say.

It appears the trailers that were damaged were ones being used as COVID-19 isolation units. It’s unclear how many people were inside the trailers and how many people have now been displaced.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation. Due to the area being state property, Cal Fire will be the agency handling the investigation.