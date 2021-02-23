DAVIS (CBS13) — A woman has died after she was hit by a falling tree limb at a Davis park late Tuesday morning.

City of Davis officials say the incident happened at Slide Hill Park just before 10:30 a.m.

A tree limb reportedly fell at the park, critically injuring a woman in her 40s who was with a child at the time. Police and fire responded and started medical aid immediately.

The woman was then rushed to the UC Davis Medical Center, but was later pronounced dead.

“The City of Davis extends its deepest sympathies to the surviving family and will work diligently to investigate this tragic accident,” said Davis Mayor Gloria Partida in a statement about the incident.

Police say the child who was with the woman was not injured.

It’s unclear if the wind was a factor in the tree limb falling.

Both the City of Davis and Davis Police Department will be investigating the incident.