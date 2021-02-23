SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A fatal crash shut down all southbound lanes of Highway 99 at Mack Road Tuesday night.
The California Highway Patrol says a vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on southbound Highway 99. Traffic is being diverted at Mack Road as crews respond to the scene.
Officials did not say why the pedestrian was on the highway. No other information about the crash has been released.
There is no estimated time of reopening.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
