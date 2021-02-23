ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — Debris was strewn about the road after a crash involving three cars along Howe Avenue on Tuesday morning.
The crash happened just after 6 a.m. along the busy street, near El Camino Avenue.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but three cars were involved.
Several of the cars suffered significant damage in the crash. However, it appears no one was transported from the scene and only minor injuries were reported.
Howe Avenue remains open, but drivers going through the area are urged to used caution as cleanup efforts continue.