  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento News

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — Debris was strewn about the road after a crash involving three cars along Howe Avenue on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. along the busy street, near El Camino Avenue.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but three cars were involved.

Several of the cars suffered significant damage in the crash. However, it appears no one was transported from the scene and only minor injuries were reported.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Howe Avenue remains open, but drivers going through the area are urged to used caution as cleanup efforts continue.