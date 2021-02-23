LODI (CBS13) — An alleged cherry tree root thief was arrested in Lodi Tuesday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced.
Deputies say a farmer on Harney Lane had dozens of cherry tree roots stolen last week. An investigation led them to a homeless camp where they found more than 100 roots near Marcos Barron’s camp.
The stolen tree roots are worth approximately $3,300, officials said. They were returned to the farmer and Barron was booked on theft charges.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- Doctors Call For Mask Wearing, Social Distancing Even After Second Vaccine Dose
- Sacramento Mom Says Catholic School Expelled Her 3 Kids Over Her Only Fans Account
- California’s Tax Agency Suspends Debt Collection Program Exposed In Call Kurtis Investigation
Deputies also found a porta-potty and detached trailer in the homeless camp that belongs to a Patterson company, but say there was insufficient evidence to charge Barron with possessing the stolen items. The items were returned to the rightful owners.