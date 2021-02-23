TRACY (CBS13) — Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen a deadly crash in Tracy on Monday afternoon to come forward.

Tracy police say, a little after 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a car and a man along the 2300 block of Parker Avenue. At the scene, a 49-year-old Tracy resident was found with severe injuries.

Officers and medics immediately started life-saving measures and the man was rushed to the hospital, but he was soon pronounced dead.

Investigators say the car involved in the crash left the scene, but officers were able to contact the driver a short time later. The driver is now cooperating with the investigation.

The name of the man killed has not been released at this point.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is urged to call investigators at (209) 831-6676.